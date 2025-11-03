1 arrested after man shot dead in Hibbing parking lot

One person is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking lot in northern Minnesota on Sunday, police said.

The Hibbing Police Department said the sound of gunfire brought officers to an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Ninth Avenue West around 2:15 a.m.

They found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Parker Johnson, with gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers arrested a male of undisclosed age in connection with the killing. Police said he is "cooperating with the investigation." He is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending charges.

Police said the shooting was "an isolated incident and the public is not in danger."