Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fair

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

More of your State Fair Good Questions, answered
More of your State Fair Good Questions, answered 03:05

Saturday is Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fair!

It's FFA Day, which means you can visit the barns and animal competition areas to see FFA livestock judging and other programs.

Diana Ross will be performing at the Grandstand with special guest Naturally 7. Tickets range from $34 to $60.

Sept. 3 Admission Prices: $17 (Ages 13-64), $15 (Ages 5-12), $15 (Ages 65+), Free (4 and under) 

For a full list of activities, you can click here.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.