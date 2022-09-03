Your complete guide to Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Saturday is Day 10 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It's FFA Day, which means you can visit the barns and animal competition areas to see FFA livestock judging and other programs.
Diana Ross will be performing at the Grandstand with special guest Naturally 7. Tickets range from $34 to $60.
Sept. 3 Admission Prices: $17 (Ages 13-64), $15 (Ages 5-12), $15 (Ages 65+), Free (4 and under)
For a full list of activities, you can click here.