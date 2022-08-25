Your complete guide to Day 1 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 1 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Thursday is Day 1 at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair!
Discounted admission prices for adults and kids at the entrance gates: $15 for adults (13-64), $12 for seniors (65+) and $12 for kids (5-12). Deals on merchandise and food for all fair guests. All-day specials offered on Mighty Midway and Kidway rides & games. Stop by Dan Patch Park for fun with science and technology on STEM Day.
Another great idea is to head over to the DNR pavilion, where you can spot 45 species of freshly-stocked Minnesota fish in the 50,000-gallon outdoor pond.
And, of course, it's never too early to see the miracle of birth!
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the State Fair for Thursday, Aug. 25.
Music At The Fair
It's a rockin' start to the 2022 series of Grandstand concerts, with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin joined by Bush and The L.I.F.E. Project. Tickets are $36 and up for the 5:30 p.m. show.
Thursday's schedule at the WCCO booth
Stop by, watch a show, play live games and pick up our free fans and bags!
- 9:00 a.m. WCCO-TV Booth opens Mid-Morning LIVE
- 10:00 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 10:30 a.m. Bag Giveaway
- 11:00 a.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 11:15 a.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:00 p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 3:15 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 3:30 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 4:00 p.m. '4 at the Fair' LIVE
- 5:00 p.m. 5pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:00 p.m. 6pm Newscast LIVE
- 6:35p.m. Talent Meet and Greet
- 6:45 p.m. Since We Last Met Showing
- 7:00 p.m. Bag Giveaway
- 9:00 p.m. WCCO-TV Booth closes
- 10:00p.m. 10pm Newscast LIVE