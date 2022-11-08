Watch CBS News

What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

After months of campaigning and, in many states, days or weeks of early voting, Election Day for the 2022 midterms is finally here. Voters will decide races for all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships across the country.

More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. Will 2022 top it? 

This year, some states reported record turnout in early voting. In Georgia, the secretary of state's office said more than 2.5 million early ballots were cast by the end of Friday before Election Day.

"Georgia voters came out in near Presidential-level numbers," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote. 

Check out your state's voting rules and find your polling place at vote.org.

Below is a list of poll closing times in each state on Nov. 8, 2022: 

 

7 p.m. ET

Georgia

Indiana * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET)

Kentucky * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET) 

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia  

 

7:30 p.m. ET

North Carolina  

Ohio

West Virginia 

 

8 p.m. ET

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida * (some polls close at 7 p.m. ET)

Illinois

Maine

Maryland  

Massachusetts  

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania 

Rhode Island 

Tennesee

Washington, D.C.

 

8:30 p.m. ET

Arkansas

 

9 p.m. ET

Arizona  

Colorado

Iowa  

Kansas * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana  

Michigan * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

South Dakota

Texas  * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)

Wisconsin  

Wyoming

 

10 p.m. ET

Montana

Nevada

Utah

 

11 p.m. ET

California

Idaho * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)

Oregon * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)

Washington

 

12 a.m. ET

Hawaii

1 a.m. ET

Alaska

