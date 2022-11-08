What time do polls close in your state for the 2022 election?get the free app
After months of campaigning and, in many states, days or weeks of early voting, Election Day for the 2022 midterms is finally here. Voters will decide races for all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats, and 36 governorships across the country.
More than 122 million Americans voted in the 2018 midterm elections, the highest number of voters for a non-presidential year since 1978, according to Pew Research Center. Will 2022 top it?
This year, some states reported record turnout in early voting. In Georgia, the secretary of state's office said more than 2.5 million early ballots were cast by the end of Friday before Election Day.
"Georgia voters came out in near Presidential-level numbers," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
If you are voting on Election Day, poll closing times vary by state. If you are waiting in line when the polls close, stay in line, because you still have the right to vote.
Check out your state's voting rules and find your polling place at vote.org.
Below is a list of poll closing times in each state on Nov. 8, 2022:
7 p.m. ET
Georgia
Indiana * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET)
Kentucky * (some polls close at 6 p.m. ET)
South Carolina
Vermont
Virginia
7:30 p.m. ET
North Carolina
Ohio
West Virginia
8 p.m. ET
Alabama
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida * (some polls close at 7 p.m. ET)
Illinois
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Hampshire
New Jersey
Oklahoma
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
Tennesee
Washington, D.C.
8:30 p.m. ET
Arkansas
9 p.m. ET
Arizona
Colorado
Iowa
Kansas * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)
Louisiana
Michigan * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Mexico
New York
North Dakota
South Dakota
Texas * (some polls close at 8 p.m. ET)
Wisconsin
Wyoming
10 p.m. ET
Montana
Nevada
Utah
11 p.m. ET
California
Idaho * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)
Oregon * (some polls close at 10 p.m. ET)
Washington
12 a.m. ET
Hawaii
1 a.m. ET
Alaska