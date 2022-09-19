Vikings take on Eagles Monday night in Kevin O'Connell's first road game

Vikings take on Eagles Monday night in Kevin O'Connell's first road gameget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a decisive win over the Green Bay Packers in Kevin O'Connell's first game as head coach, the Vikings will try to prove the rout was no fluke when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night.
The Vikings (1-0) made a strong opening statement in their new era, holding Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense to just 7 points. On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was as good as expected, if not better, totaling 184 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.
The Eagles (1-0) also impressed in week 1, though a late rally by the Detroit Lions made the final score closer than they would've liked. The team logged 216 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for 90 of those yards and one touchdown. He also tallied 243 yards through the air.
Whoever wins Monday night will join at least four other teams (Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs) as the remaining undefeated NFL squads. The Buffalo Bills are also 1-0, but play the Tennessee Titans Monday night before the Vikings-Eagles matchup.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
4 things to watch
It's early in the season, but plenty of storylines are already surrounding the Vikings. Here are four to watch during Monday night's matchup.
- Kevin O'Connell's first road game
First year head coach O'Connell impressed in his first game, scheming up a varied gameplan on offense that kept the talented Packers defense on its toes. The Vikings totaled nearly 400 yards of offense and didn't turn the ball over. Will O'Connell be able to repeat the performance against another strong defense, this time without the home fans on his side?
- NFC North race
It's never too early to start tracking the race for the division. The good news for the Vikings is no matter what happens Monday night, they'll still be No. 1 in the NFC North. The Packers beat the Bears Sunday night to move to 1-1, but even if the Vikings lose and match that record, they'll own the tiebreaker over the Packers.
- Jalen Reagor returns
You must have heard by now that ex-Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor, whom the Vikings traded for just before the season, was taken one spot before Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft. Ever since, Reagor's relatively pedestrian career has been compared to Jefferson's ascendance to stardom. Now, Reagor returns to his former home for the first time. Reagor saw limited action last week, returning one punt for seven yards and playing no offensive snaps. While it's highly unlikely he has what would be considered a traditional "revenge game," Reagor will no doubt have some extra motivation Monday night.
- Philly fans
Eagles fans are notoriously brutal to opposing teams (and fans... and Santa Claus). You'll no doubt see plenty of "38-7" signs, a reference to one of the most demoralizing defeats in Vikings history. Though the Vikings have won their last two games against the Eagles (including one in Philadelphia), a drubbing in the NFC championship game isn't easily forgotten. Will the Philly fans be able to get into the head of Kirk Cousins and the offense? Or can Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and the rest quiet them early on?