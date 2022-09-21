Watch CBS News

Thomas Lane to be sentenced on state charges in George Floyd's death Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – An ex-Minneapolis police officer will soon learn his fate for the role he played in the death of George Floyd.

State prosecutors charged Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting manslaughter. He pleaded guilty back in May.

In this handout image provided by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane is seen in a booking photo.
Thomas Lane Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Lane is already serving 30 months in a federal prison in Colorado for violating George Floyd's civil rights.

A judge will sentence Lane for his state charges Wednesday morning.

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin is serving more than 20 years in prison for Floyd's murder. He has been transferred to a federal facility and is concurrently serving a sentence for violating Floyd's rights.

Two other former officers charged in Floyd's death rejected plea deals on state charges in August. The trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Keung is slated to begin in October. Both men received federal sentences for violating Floyd's rights in July, with Kueng getting three years and Thao 3½ .  

