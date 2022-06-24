Watch CBS News

Next Weather Alert: Severe storms rumbling into northwestern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

Next Weather: Afternoon update
Next Weather: Afternoon update 04:48

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday is a Next Weather Alert day in Minnesota, as severe thunderstorms are sweeping into northwestern Minnesota. Meanwhile, additional rainfall overnight could bring flooding to parts of of north-central Minnesota, where heavy downpours fell less than 24 hours ago. 

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for part of northwestern Minnesota until 9 p.m. Forecasters say the storms could bring large hail, hurricane-force winds, and isolated tornadoes. Flooding is also a concern, especially in areas still soggy from Thursday's rainfall.

Several counties northwest of the Twin Cities are under a flood watch until Saturday morning. On Thursday, some areas in north-central Minnesota saw up to a foot of rainfall. While that much rain isn't expected with this coming line of storms, any additional rain could overwhelm sewer systems in certain areas. 

 

Severe t-storm warning issued for Norman, Polk counties

MINNEAPOLIS -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Norman and Polk counties in northwestern Minnesota until 7:15 p.m. 

Forecasters say a severe storm cell is moving toward the cities of Crookston, Hillsboro and Mayville. Threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. 

Severe t-storm warning issued for Marshall, Polk counties

MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Marshall and Polk counties until 6:30 p.m. 

Forecasters say the severe storms are moving over the Dakota border, tracking toward East Grand Forks and Warren, threatening baseball-sized hail and 80 mph winds. 

Residents in the storm's path are urged to seek shelter. 

