Next Weather Alert: Severe storms rumbling into northwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday is a Next Weather Alert day in Minnesota, as severe thunderstorms are sweeping into northwestern Minnesota. Meanwhile, additional rainfall overnight could bring flooding to parts of of north-central Minnesota, where heavy downpours fell less than 24 hours ago.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for part of northwestern Minnesota until 9 p.m. Forecasters say the storms could bring large hail, hurricane-force winds, and isolated tornadoes. Flooding is also a concern, especially in areas still soggy from Thursday's rainfall.
Several counties northwest of the Twin Cities are under a flood watch until Saturday morning. On Thursday, some areas in north-central Minnesota saw up to a foot of rainfall. While that much rain isn't expected with this coming line of storms, any additional rain could overwhelm sewer systems in certain areas.
Severe t-storm warning issued for Norman, Polk counties
MINNEAPOLIS -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Norman and Polk counties in northwestern Minnesota until 7:15 p.m.
Forecasters say a severe storm cell is moving toward the cities of Crookston, Hillsboro and Mayville. Threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
Severe t-storm warning issued for Marshall, Polk counties
MINNEAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Marshall and Polk counties until 6:30 p.m.
Forecasters say the severe storms are moving over the Dakota border, tracking toward East Grand Forks and Warren, threatening baseball-sized hail and 80 mph winds.
Residents in the storm's path are urged to seek shelter.