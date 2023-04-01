Buck Hill to be open for "bonus day" on Saturday thanks to early spring snow

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Just as those snow mounds started to melt away and offer a sign of relief, here comes another round of fresh snow.

"I am extremely sick of it, oh my gosh. It's the cold, it's the wind and I'm freezing. I'm ready for it to be summer," Laura Schmitt, of Lakeville, said.

"It gets a little old, I'm not gonna lie. But with 34 years here in Minnesota, growing up my entire life, I'm used to it. I expect it," John Baumer, of Minnetonka, said.

You can expect some Minnesotans to embrace a little more snow.

Buck Hill in Burnsville announced they'll open for a "bonus day" on Saturday.

"Generally, we stay open til the middle or end of March but this year, because of the depth of the snow we have, we've been able to stay open just a little bit longer," Matt Gustafson, Director of Marketing at Buck Hill, said.

After Saturday, a central part of Buck Hill history will be skiing off into the sunset.

"After about 50 years, we're going to be retiring our central lift. This is the lift that Lindsey Vonn used to ski on when she was a kid out here on the Buck Hill Ski Racing Team," Gustafson said.

Others are sick of skiing and are dreaming of different outdoor activities.

"Going to the pool with my son and going on bike rides with him and sitting outside, having a drink," Schmidt said.

And counting their blessings in the short term.

"Luckily I don't have to work tomorrow but if I would, that would...that would suck," Baumer said.

Crews at Buck Hill are going to groom the snow Friday night so that it's ready for the final day of the season on Saturday.

They expect a lot of people to come out and give their chair lift some love before it's carried away.