Record set for early ballots cast ahead of Minnesota primary in a nonpresidential election year

Minnesota election officials have accepted over 206,000 absentee and mail ballots for Tuesday's primary, the most cast before a primary in a nonpresidential election year in the state, according to the secretary of state's office.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, 99,053 voters have returned ballots by mail and 107,143 have been cast in person. About 213,000 ballots have not yet been returned, state officials said.

Absentee and mail ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday for them to be counted. According to officials, residents can also choose to vote at their local polling place instead of returning their absentee ballot.

Minnesotans can track their ballot on the secretary of state's office website.

Learn more about voter resources and details about key races in the WCCO 2026 primary election guide.