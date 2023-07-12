Goin' to the Lake: Brainerd Lakes area

Goin' to the Lake: Brainerd Lakes areaget the free app
Heather Brown and A.J. Hilton are Goin' to the Lake to check out all of the hot spots in the Brainerd Lakes area.
Follow all of their adventures below!
What's on the agenda?
Warming up for road trip karaoke
On the road to Brainerd Lakes Area
Gorgeous view at Lake Mille Lacs
Listen to A.J. and Heather's Brainerd Area Lakes trip playlist
Prior to their trip, Heather and A.J. asked viewers to share some of their song recommendations for the trip north, and we're sharing that road trip playlist with you now.