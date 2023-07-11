Goin' to the Lake: Listen to A.J. and Heather's Brainerd Area Lakes trip playlist

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's nothing like a trip to the lake during a Minnesota summer. That's why we're bringing back our summer Goin' to the Lake series, and taking you with us!

Our first stop is the Brainerd Area Lakes. Starting Wednesday morning, A.J. Hilton and Heather Brown will be checking out all the summertime activities and local hot spots in Crosby and Nisswa.

Prior to their trip, the WCCO Mornings anchors asked viewers to share some of their song recommendations for the trip north, and we're sharing that road trip playlist with you now.

Viewers chose such summer staples as Willie Nelson's "On the Road Again" and Glenn Frey's "Route 66" to such upbeat selections as Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" and Earth, Wind & Fire's "September." (Which is still a number of weeks away but who doesn't want to listen to that song any day of the year?)

And of course, we have to have some Prince! You can listen to the entire playlist below or click here.

Other members of Team WCCO will also be making stops in Glenwood and Chetek in the weeks to come, so stay tuned!