Game day updates: Vikings vs. Dolphins (Oct. 16, 2022)get the free app
MIAMI -- If you believe in trap games, the Vikings' Sunday matchup in Miami meets the criteria perfectly.
The 4-1 Vikings are on a three-game winning streak and atop the NFC North. Quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the league in game-winning drives, and Justin Jefferson has more receiving yards than anyone else, despite two down games.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, have lost two straight after a 3-0 start. Last weekend, the New York Jets beat them 40-17. With their top two quarterbacks in the concussion protocol, they're planning to start rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson.
In theory, the Vikings should have a leg up on Sunday. But Vikings fans are all too familiar with an overly confident team falling on their face.
In order to avoided the dreaded trap game, the Vikings will need to sustain the offensive success they've seen in stretches. Even in their week one domination of the Packers -- their most impressive win so far -- they failed to score a touchdown in the second half.
They'll also need a better performance from their defense, which is ranked 24th in terms of yards surrendered (though just 14th in points given up). Soft coverage and a lack of effective pass rush have allowed offenses to claw back when the Vikings seemed to have victory in hand. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has proven to be as effective an offensive mind as advertised, and even with a rookie QB, he'll find ways to exploit Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's scheme.
The game kicks off at noon Sunday. Follow all of the action below.
Vikings, Dolphins announce inactives
The Vikings have announced six inactive players for Sunday's game.
Theo Jackson, Chris Reed, Vederian Lowe, Esezi Otomewo, Khyiris Tonga and D.J. Wonnum will not suit up against the Dolphins.
Wonnum has 2.5 sacks so far this season and will be missed by a Vikings pass rush that needs all the help it can get.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, have seven inactive players, including starting quarterback Tua Tagovailao and starting left tackle Terron Armstead.
The others: Myles Gaskin, Erik Ezukanma, Kader Kohou, John Jenkins and Durham Smythe.