Game day updates: Vikings at Bears for final regular season game (Jan. 8, 2023)

Vikings dominated by Packers in Week 17 showdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a staggering loss against the Green Bay Packers on New Year's Day, the Minnesota Vikings are hoping to end their regular season with a win against the Chicago Bears.

They've already claimed the NFC North championship, but they're hoping for momentum as they go into the playoffs.

The Vikings (12-4) won't have to manage Chicago's quarterback Justin Fields, who will miss the game due to a strained hip. Nathan Peterman will be making his first start at QB since 2018. The Bears (3-13) have nine straight losses and were dominated by the Detroit Lions last week.

The Vikings are all but guaranteed the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They can't finish ahead of the NFC East champion, be it Philadelphia or Dallas. They would need struggling Arizona to beat San Francisco to have a shot at the second seed.

Kickoff is at noon in Chicago.

 

Harrison Smith ruled out

Forecast in Chicago: Clouds and temps in 30s

