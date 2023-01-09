Watch CBS News

Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief "shelter in place"

By WCCO Staff, Reg Chapman

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex.

Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall.

The preliminary investigation shows that the shooter fired a single round into the ground before they ran out of a mall entrance near the center. They then got into a waiting vehicle that had a passenger inside.  

southdale-mall-shooting.jpg

Police say the shooter was injured, but the extent of their injuries isn't clear.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mail in the shooting's aftermath, and police say a uniformed officer who was inside responded to the scene immediately after hearing the gunshot.

Shoppers and employees sheltered in place for about 90 minutes. As of 2:15 p.m., the mail remained open and patrons were seen walking around, having lunch and shopping.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

 

