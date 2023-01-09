Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief "shelter in place"get the free app
EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex.
Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall.
The preliminary investigation shows that the shooter fired a single round into the ground before they ran out of a mall entrance near the center. They then got into a waiting vehicle that had a passenger inside.
Police say the shooter was injured, but the extent of their injuries isn't clear.
Several law enforcement agencies responded to the mail in the shooting's aftermath, and police say a uniformed officer who was inside responded to the scene immediately after hearing the gunshot.
Shoppers and employees sheltered in place for about 90 minutes. As of 2:15 p.m., the mail remained open and patrons were seen walking around, having lunch and shopping.
