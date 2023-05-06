Live updates: King Charles III coronation day coverage from the scene of the ceremony

Live updates: King Charles III coronation day coverage from the scene of the ceremonyget the free app
London — Coronation day is here. King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned Saturday in a historic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. The coronation ceremony, steeped in centuries of tradition but with a few small tweaks for the modern age, will play out in front of about 2,000 invited guests and a global audience of millions watching on TV or livestream.
Though Charles officially became king following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8, 2022, today's coronation ceremony consecrates and celebrates his ascent.
Follow along below for the latest updates as the ceremony unfolds:
How to watch the coronation of King Charles III
- What: Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: Live coverage beginning at 5 a.m. Eastern Time
- Location: London, England
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News and on your mobile or streaming device
Click here for a schedule of the expected events during the hours-long coronation processions and ceremony.
What's the point, and what happens at a coronation?
Coronation ceremonies came out of an historic need to bring stability to European monarchies amid competing claims to their thrones, as well as traditions of church involvement in the state. They do not take place immediately after the death of the previous monarch to allow time for the country to grieve. The ceremony is largely religious, and it does not bring King Charles any further privileges as the monarch, which he has been since the moment his mother died.
British coronations are carried out by the Anglican Church, otherwise known as the Church of England. The only part of the coronation ceremony required under British law is the Coronation Oath. The exact wording of which has varied over the centuries, and it has been updated for Charles to reflect a more modern Britain.
After the oath, the king will be anointed with holy oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who will pour the oil onto a spoon and anoint Charles' hands, head and breast. Then, Charles will be given the royal robe, the orb, the coronation ring, the sceptre and the rod of his position. Finally, at the "moment of coronation," St. Edward's Crown will be placed on his head.
Here's the schedule of events for coronation day
King Charles and Camilla, his queen consort, will begin to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in a procession at 5:20 a.m. Eastern, 10:20 a.m. local time. The route they will take is 1.3 miles long, directly through central London.
The coronation ceremony will begin at Westminster Abbey at 6:00 a.m. Eastern, 11:00 a.m. local time and is expected to last for about two hours. Afterwards, they will travel in a procession back to Buckingham Palace.
Click here for a full schedule of the coronation events and to learn how to watch the ceremony from wherever you are.