Watch CBS News

Bloomington police investigate shooting with injuries

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- On the day before Thanksgiving, Bloomington police are investigating a shooting.

The police department asked residents to avoid the area where the incident happened, near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue.

According to chatter on police scanners, the shooting does appear to involve at least one injury.

In September 2020, that block was the scene of a shooting during an attempted robbery at a restaurant.

Few other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information becomes available.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.