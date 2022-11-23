Bloomington police investigate shooting with injuries

Bloomington police investigate shooting with injuriesget the free app
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- On the day before Thanksgiving, Bloomington police are investigating a shooting.
The police department asked residents to avoid the area where the incident happened, near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue.
According to chatter on police scanners, the shooting does appear to involve at least one injury.
In September 2020, that block was the scene of a shooting during an attempted robbery at a restaurant.
Few other details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com as more information becomes available.