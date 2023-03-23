When are income taxes due in 2023?

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The IRS is now accepting tax returns. But when are taxes due in 2023? No matter if you've begun assembling the documents you need to file your taxes, or you're still waiting on a W-2, you need to know the due date.

If you regularly file your taxes, you may recall that tax day typically falls on April 15. However, April 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday this year. The following Monday is Emancipation Day, a recognized holiday in Washington D.C.

When are taxes due in 2023?

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, is the tax filing deadline for most Americans.

On Jan. 11, the IRS announced that California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The IRS is offering the extension to people in areas designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Included areas cover much of the state. Think you might qualify for an extension? Click here to see the full list.

Need more time to file? According to the IRS, you should request an extension of time to file. To receive an automatic 6-month extension of time to file your return, you must file Form 4868. An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay. You may be subject to a late payment penalty on any tax not paid by the original due date of your return.

Stay on top of your taxes with tax software such as TurboTax and H&R Block.

How to e-file your taxes in 2023

When it comes to e-filing, also known as online filing, there seem to be as many options to get the job done as there are forms to fill out. Which online filing option is right for you may depend on your income, your budget, the complexity of your return -- and perhaps your patience for filling out forms.

We found the best online tax filing options, including IRS Free File and TurboTax, that should work for just about every and any kind of taxpayer.

Looking for some motivation to get started? The IRS is now accepting tax returns. The earlier you file your taxes, the earlier you'll get your tax refund.

Intuit's TurboTax is the giant in the tax-prep space, scoring 73 percent of sales in last year's tax high season, per the data analytics outfit Bloomberg Second Measure. Its services are basically divided into two areas: do-it-yourself online taxes and tax-pro-assisted online taxes.

This free version of TurboTax is a great option for taxpayers whose income is largely from W-2s and savings in the bank. The tax software includes a free filing of your simple federal and state tax returns. According to TurboTax, the Free Edition covers W-2 income, Earned Income Tax Credit (EIC) and child tax credits, plus your standard deductions, student loan interest deductions and limited interest and dividend reporting (1099-INT, 1099-DIV).

It's worth noting that TurboTax Free Edition can not handle 1099-G unemployment income or itemized deductions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is currently suing TurboTax parent company Intuit, claiming the software company is misleading people with its promotions over free tax filing. (Intuit, for its part, says it follows IRS rules and has called the allegations "simply not credible.")

Users get anytime assistance from TurboTax's online community of TurboTax specialists. Worried about something going wrong? TurboTax Free Edition includes guidance in case of an audit, backed by TurboTax's audit support guarantee.

For simple tax returns only, not all tax payers qualify.

TurboTax Deluxe includes all the features of TurboTax Free Edition, plus a few extras. It's a good option for homeowners. This TurboTax version offers homeowners step-by-step guidance on how to turn their home investment into a major tax break. (If you're hoping to deduct the interest you paid on your mortgage, you'll want to go with TurboTax Deluxe.)

TurboTax Deluxe includes a search of more than 350 tax deductions and credits to find all qualifying tax breaks. And should an unexpected form arrive late, this software lets you make changes to your 2021 tax return, online, up to three years after it's been filed and accepted by the IRS.

TurboTax Deluxe includes one-on-one support from live TurboTax product specialists.

TurboTax Deluxe can be upgraded to TurboTax Live Deluxe. The upgrades gives customers access to unlimited tax advice and an expert final review.

TurboTax Premier has all the features of TurboTax Deluxe, but is also great for taxpayers with investment incomes, such as stock, cryptocurrency, bonds, ESPPs, robo-investing and income from rental properties. If you've been buying and selling on Robinhood or Coinbase -- especially selling, which is a taxable event -- TurboTax Premier is likely the version for you. It makes reporting these transactions easy, even there are a lot of them -- the software can import thousands of transactions directly from brokers.

Similarly, if you own your house and are renting a spare room to a friend or family member, this version will help you report the income and locate common deductions that can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Like all TurboTax software, Premier aims to give customers the biggest tax break possible. TurboTax Premier searches for more than 450 tax deductions and credits to find qualifying tax breaks.

TurboTax Premier can be upgraded to TurboTax Live Premier. The upgrades gives customers access to unlimited tax advice and an expert final review.

TurboTax Self-Employed includes all of the features of the other TurboTax versions as well as some important extras for taxpayers who work for themselves. If you've got a freelance job or Doordash delivery side hustle, for example, this is the TurboTax version for you.

Ideal for 1099-NEC incomes, this TurboTax version helps you complete all relevant self-employment tax forms and will also let you know if a Schedule SE or "Self-Employment Tax" is required by the IRS.

This version of the tax software looks through your transactions for industry-specific deductions, including real estate, ride shares, delivery driving, online retail and personal or professional services. If your business has employees, this tax software allows you to prep and print unlimited W-2 and 1099 forms.

TurboTax Self-Employed can be upgraded to TurboTax Live Self-Employed. The upgrades gives customers access to unlimited tax advice and an expert final review.

H&R Block offers four online filing options. They're called "Free Online," "Deluxe," "Premium" and "Self-Employed." Many of these options are on sale now.

"Free Online," which is billed at $0, is for those with super-simple returns, such as W-2 income only. Unlike TurboTax, H&R Block's no-charge tier works for people with unemployment income, too. The H&R Block site says the cost of a state return at this level is likewise $0.

For those with itemized deductions, a Health Savings Account (HSA) and/or real-estate deductions, H&R Block customers will want to look at the "Deluxe" level and above. Live tech support is included in the "Deluxe" ($35), "Premium" ($55) and "Self-Employed" ($85) packages.

Like TurboTax, H&R Block bills all of its pay packages as being "start for free."

After TurboTax and H&R Block, TaxAct is the next-biggest tax-prep software service. Among the big three, TaxAct is the only one currently affiliated with IRS Free File. In addition to providing that service to qualified taxpayers, TaxAct boasts a range of online-filing packages for any and all customers, regardless of income bracket.

Like TurboTax and H&R Block, TaxAct has a free tier (literally named "Free") that covers those with straight-forward returns – W-2 income, unemployment income and the like. A state return at this level usually costs $35 per state filed.

The other TaxAct packages are: "Deluxe" ($25); "Premier" ($35); and "Self Employed" ($65). At each of these levels, a state return, if requested, costs $45 per state filed.

All four packages, including "Free," come complete with access to over-the-phone tax experts. And, yes, all of TaxAct's premium packages are billed as being "start for free."

Free File Fillable Forms is a sister service of IRS Free File; it's open to all taxpayers, including those who made more than $73,000 in 2021. Like IRS Free File, it's a completely free online-filing option.

A seasonal program, Free File Fillable Forms is open every year from roughly mid-January to mid-October. It's an online repository of every and any form you'll need for a federal return. Once you're finished with your work, you may electronically sign the return, and submit it via the site.

Free File Fillable Forms definitely has its limitations: It doesn't give advice; it doesn't do state returns; it doesn't allow you to do federal returns for anything but the current tax year; it doesn't let you do revisions once you've filed; and, as the IRS cautions, it doesn't do an "extensive" math check on your numbers.

The site is currently closed but should open again soon for the 2022 tax year.

In 2020, a U.S. watchdog agency found that fewer than three percent of the 104 million U.S. taxpayers who could've filed free online returns through IRS Free File took advantage of the program. Don't leave free services on the table this year. If you're looking to e-file your federal return, then you may want to make IRS Free File your first stop. As CBS News noted, the IRS-backed program is the "only sure way" to file a free federal return.

This year, IRS Free File is open to all U.S. taxpayers whose 2022 adjusted gross incomes were $73,000 or less. And it doesn't matter if you're reporting unemployment income or capital gains; if you meet the program's income eligibility, then IRS Free File will find you an online service that'll do your tax math, answer so-called "simple" questions and submit your returns -- all for free.

One important note: For the 2023 tax season, eight companies are participating in IRS Free File, including some names you may recognize, such as TaxAct and TaxSlayer.

The easiest way to see what's available to you via IRS Free File is to go to the IRS website. Enter your age, state of residence, adjusted gross income and a couple of other details. The system will show you which of its tax-prep partners are a match for you. Some of the affiliated providers will even do state returns for free. The IRS Free File page is currently closed, but it says to check back later this month to prepare and file your federal taxes for free.

What is the average tax refund in 2023?

Not sure how much money to expect back when filing your taxes this year? Experts warn that the average refund is down, year over year. The average tax refund in 2023 (so far) is $1,963, lower than last year's average of $2,200.

If you need to get your tax refund as soon as possible, consider using a service that offers free tax refund advances, such as TurboTax. A tax-refund advance is a short-term loan that gets you what's owed to you (or, at least some of the amount), sometimes as soon as the day you file. The loans are backed by your expected refund and are usually repaid by (that is, deducted from) your eventual IRS refund.

