Uber driver shot by passenger in south Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — An Uber driver is recovering after he was shot by a passenger Friday night in south Minneapolis.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, picked up a man near Pillsbury Avenue and West 25th Street just after 9 p.m.

Soon after getting in, the passenger opened fire. The driver traveled about another mile southwest before he pulled over and called 911, near West Lake Street and Garfield Avenue South.

The shooter fled the vehicle, and police are still searching for him.

Police say they found "evidence of gunfire" near the pickup site and inside the driver's vehicle.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and his condition hasn't been released.