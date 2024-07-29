Sony just cut the price of the PlayStation VR2 for the first time: Save $200 at Amazon, Best Buy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

PlayStation

If you're a PlayStation 5 owner and you still haven't added a PlayStation VR2 to your collection, now's the time to do it. The VR headset has finally seen its first significant price drop of $200, bringing it down from its prohibitively expensive near-$600 retail price to $350 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

This is the most affordable that the PSVR2 has been since its debut in February 2023. The wired VR headset connects to your PlayStation 5 console by way of a USB-C connection and includes in-ear headphones as well as two PlayStation Sense controllers with an adjustable headset. There's a wide variety of games to choose from as well, from horror adventures like "Resident Evil 4" to the popular "Beat Saber" rhythm game.

This is a deal you won't want to miss out on, but you're going to have to act fast. The PSVR2 (as well as the PSVR2 "Horizon Call of the Mountain" bundle) is already sold out at Amazon, but both are still available at Best Buy for just $350 and $400, respectively. Swoop in and grab yours before it's gone.

Sony PlayStation VR2

Walmart

For anyone with a PlayStation 5, the next logical step is jumping into the virtual realm with the PlayStation VR2. This latest version offers significant improvements over its predecessor and stands out as the only VR option for console gaming, compared to PC or standalone headsets.

The PSVR2 features dual 2000 x 2040 OLED displays, delivering 4K HDR visuals at up to 120fps. It also comes equipped with immersive 3D audio through built-in headphones, advanced eye tracking, and a vibrating headset that enhances the feeling of being inside your favorite games.

Additionally, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers have been upgraded with adaptive triggers, finger touch detection, and haptic feedback for precise tracking. With a vast library of games to explore, the PSVR2 offers a comprehensive and immersive virtual reality experience.

