Is the 2023 MacBook Pro worth it?

If you're shopping for a budget-friendly Apple MacBook laptop, one of the latest MacBook Air models is your best option. But if you edit hi-res video, produce music, work in graphic design or manage complex spreadsheets, you may need more power.

The newest MacBook Pros come with one of three processors -- Apple's M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max. A MacBook Pro equipped with the cutting-edge M3 Max processor gives you the computing power to handle virtually any complex computing task.

The 2023 MacBook Pro laptops have a starting price of $1,599 ($1,449 on Amazon), but based on the display size and hardware upgrades, you can spend upwards of $7,199 for a 16-inch MacBook Pro that runs using the M3 Max silicone and that's configured with every possible upgrade. So, which MacBook Pro laptop is best for you? Keep reading to find out.

What sets each model apart is the size and type of display, the laptop's processor, memory and storage capacity.

Best value MacBook Pro: 2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 processor



The least expensive current model, 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 processor uses the same M3 processor as the latest 13-inch MacBook Air laptops. But this higher-end Pro model goes even harder, with a larger Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3,024 x 1,964 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. So you'll see brighter and more detailed content than what you'd see using any MacBook Air.

This lower-end version of the MacBook Pro features a six speaker system, compared to the MacBook Air's four speaker system. You also get the benefit of an HDMI port and SDXC memory card slot, plus extra USB/Thunderbolt ports.

We recommend this version of the MacBook Pro to people who can afford a few hundred dollars extra for a MacBook Pro (instead of the Air), and prefer more robust audio or richer video.

This version of the MacBook Pro is absolutely perfect for word processing, spreadsheet management, web surfing, photo editing, basic video editing, streaming video content and casual gaming. Like all Macs, it comes with applications to handle all that, plus scheduling, contact management, video calling, email management and more. All of the preinstalled apps integrate seamlessly with Apple iCloud, so data, documents, files, photos and content automatically become accessible on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook and iMac when you need it.

The base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 processor is configured with 8GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. The starting price is $1,599, but Amazon and Best Buy currently have it on sale for $1,449. At the time of purchase, you can upgrade the unified memory to 16GB or 24GB, and increase the SSD's storage capacity to 1TB or 2TB, but these upgrades increase the laptop's price. While the MacBook Pro is more expensive than the MacBook Air, you get a lot of extra computing power and a significantly better display for your investment.

Best MacBook Pro for average users: 2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor



This configuration of the MacBook Pro takes advantage of Apple's M3 Pro silicon, which gives you faster performance and enhanced processing power, compared to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro that runs using the core M3 processor.

At the time of purchase, choose between 8GB, 16GB, 18GB or 36GB of unified memory and an SSD capacity of 512GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB.

We recommend this version for anybody who works work with exceptionally large files and you needs faster performance. This laptop does a great job with tasks like photo editing and basic video editing. And when you boost the unified memory and internal storage, it can handle complex tasks like coding, 3D modeling, graphic design and applications that require a higher level of graphics rendering and overall performance.

The starting price of the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor is $1,999 for a system that's configured with 8GB of unified memory and an SSD with a 512GB capacity. You're likely to find this version of the MacBook Pro sold for a bit less on Amazon or Best Buy.

Best MacBook for college: 2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor



The MacBook Pro comes in your choice of two screen sizes -- 14.2-inches or 16.2-inches. Some users prefer the smaller size display, since it makes the laptop lighter and more compact. We recommend this version of the MacBook Pro to college and graduate students, as well as professionals.

After all, the M3 Max processor is the fastest and most powerful silicone that Apple has to offer in a laptop. And with the MacBook Pro, this advanced processor is combined with a higher-end display and the other benefits, like extra ports and better sound (features you won't find in the MacBook Air). With the Apple M3 Max processor, you want the MacBook Pro to have at least 36GB of unified storage and a minimum of a 1TB SSD for storage.

The starting price of this higher-end configuration with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is $3,199 ($2,979 on Amazon). The M3 Max processor can render 3D content and handle editing of 8K resolution video with ease. The M3 Max processor also allows the MacBook Pro to be connected with up to four external displays (while the M3 Pro processor only supports two external displays and the M3 processor supports just one external display).

Even the most complex tasks run efficiently with the full power of a computer workstation or production studio at your fingertips. And while this configuration of the MacBook Pro offers the maximum speed and power Applecan bundle into a laptop, you still get up to a 22-hour battery life from a computer that measures just 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches and weighs a mere 4.8 pounds.

Best MacBook Pro for coders: 2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor



In addition to giving you access to a stunning 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits maximum brightness, this configuration of the MacBook Pro takes advantage of Apple's M3 Pro silicon -- offering a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Choose between 18GB or 36GB of unified memory and an SSD capacity of 512GB, 1TB, 2TB or 4TB. We recommend this MacBook Pro to users who work with exceptionally large files -- and want more on-screen real estate.

In addition to handling everything the 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor can do, it can breeze through CAD and applications that require a higher level of graphics rendering and overall performance.

The starting price of the 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor is $2,499 for a system that is configured with 18GB of unified memory and an SSD with a 512GB capacity. Streaming movies or TV shows look and sound immersive, while your favorite games will wow you.

Best MacBook Pro for content creators: 2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor

Could you use a 16.2-inch display? You could if you crave more immersive streaming video or more on-screen real estate for complex apps like audio production, 3D modeling or working with massive spreadsheets. This extra screen space is also perfect for users who tend to do a lot of multitasking.

The 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED backlit display is absolutely stunning. It offers 3,456 x 2,234 pixel resolution, a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and up to a 120Hz refresh rate that taps Apple's ProMotion technology. So video playback and animated graphics appear incredibly smooth and fluid.

This laptop is one of the most powerful and versatile in the world (even taking into account the latest Windows laptops). While expensive, this is the MacBook Pro you want at your disposal if you're a coder, creative, video producer or music producer.

Whether you're editing 8K video on location; producing a music track from a hotel room; working from home to design a 3D model for a skyscraper; or programming a new app from the confines of an airplane, your experience will go beyond what's ever been possible before, even from even the most feature-packed desktop computers. Yet, you still benefit from the ease-of-use of the MacOS operating system and the seamless integration with other equipment in Apple's ecosystem.

In addition to the up-to-22-hour battery life, transporting this computer is easy. After all, it's just 4.8 pounds and 0.66 inches thick. The starting price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor, 48GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD is $3,999 ($3,719 on Amazon or $3,499 at Best Buy). However, if you upgrade the unified memory up to 128GB and the SSD to one with an 8TB capacity, you'll looking at a laptop with whopping $7,199 price tag.

Is the 2023 MacBook Pro worth it?



Absolutely, especially if you need exceptional performance, speed and reliability from a lightweight and thin laptop that provides all of the power you'd get from an Apple iMac desktop in portable form. And while the MacBook Pro offers advanced hardware and lots of customization options, you also get the ease-of-use provided by the MacOS operating system and seamless integration with all other equipment in Apple's ecosystem.

The displays are among the very best you'll find on any laptop, running any operating system. Text will appear sharp, but anything that involves computer generated graphics or animations, or that showcases HD video will appear vibrant, detailed, bright and with a high level of depth and contrast. Features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing allow for much faster rendering with realistic shadows and reflections, along with accurate colors and a wide color gamut.

So, if you need this extra level of computing power, combined with a higher-end display than what MacBook Air can offer, one of the latest MacBook Pro laptops is well worth the investment.

