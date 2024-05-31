The 6 best smokeless indoor grills for 2024: Enjoy that classic barbecue flavor from your kitchen

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is here, which means outdoor grilling season is in full swing. There are plenty of incredible outdoor propane grills, smart grills, charcoal grills and wood-pellet grills -- but there are times when you want to capture that barbecue flavor in your kitchen. That's when one of these best smokeless indoor grills comes in handy.

An indoor smokeless grill uses a non-flame heat surface that's completely safe to use indoors. You can still cook steak, hamburgers, chicken, fish or just about anything else you'd prepare on an outdoor grill, but these indoor devices do not let off enough smoke to set off an alarm. Some even serve as a griddle, too.

Even if you already have a feature-packed range, microwave, and air fryer, an indoor smokeless grill makes a great addition to any kitchen. One of these grills greatly expands your food preparation options.

What is the best indoor smokeless grill?

Our in-house team of kitchen appliance experts has carefully curated this roundup of the best indoor smokeless grills. They come in a wide range of sizes and offer tons of features. All allow you to capture an authentic outdoor grilling taste easily, and from your kitchen.

Best indoor smokeless grill overall: Cuisinart GR-300WSP1 Elite Griddler



Grilling surface: 120 sq. inches (closed), 240 sq. inches (open) | Grease drainage: Integrated drip tray | Adjustable temperature range: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Number of settings: 6 | Wattage: 2,400 | Dimensions: 14.65 x 16.22 x 88.11 | Weight: 16.8 pounds

Whether you're cooking for one or an entire family, this Cuisinart Elite Griddler functions as a contact grill, panini press, full griddle, half grill and half griddle, or as a top melt. You get dual zone temperature control and a 60-minute timer.

The sear function works at 500 degrees for up to two minutes at a time to add that final touch to a steak or burger and lock in its flavor. And when it comes to cleaning, the cooking places and drip tray are removable and dishwasher safe. On Amazon, the Cuisinart Elite has earned a star-rating of 4.7 out of five, based on more than 46,500 reviews, so you know people love it.

With up to 240 square inches of cooking space, the six-in-one Griddler is ideal for breakfasts, lunches, dinners and more. The integrated LCD screen provides the information you need when preparing various types of foods. The body of this indoor grill is primarily made from durable stainless steel.

Best value indoor smokeless grill: Ninja GR101 Sizzle



Grilling surface: Interchangeable 14" grill and griddle plates | Grease drainage: Drip tray | Adjustable temperature range: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit | Wattage: 1,450 | Dimensions: 14.72 x 15.16 x 6.1 inches | Weight: 7.8 pounds

You don't need to spend a fortune to add a high-quality indoor smokeless grill to your collection of kitchen appliances. The Ninja GR1001 is one of Amazon's most popular models -- with more than 3,000 units sold per month. It's earned a 4.6-star rating (out of five) based on more than 1,000 reviews.

This Ninja grill offers interchangeable, 14-inch nonstick plates that are dishwasher safe, so you can quickly switch from grilling to griddle functionality. You get a cooking surface large enough to prepare food for between four and six people at once.

The grill reaches temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can take advantage of high-heat grilling and searing and achieve those sought-after char marks on your food, right from your kitchen.

You can expect even, edge-to-edge heating for perfectly cooked dishes every time. And the perforated mesh lid eliminates smoke from your kitchen and reduces splatter. Plus, the plates are equipped with high walls and grease catches.

Best smart indoor smokeless grill: Breville Smart Grill



Grilling surface: 260 sq. inches | Grease drainage: Integrated and removable drip tray | Adjustable temperature range: 310 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Number of settings: 6 | Wattage: 1,800 | Dimensions: 16.7 x 14 x 5 inches | Weight: 19.4 pounds

These days, there are all sorts of smart kitchen appliances, so it makes sense that companies are starting to incorporate smart technology into smokeless indoor grills. The Smart Grill from Breville is a perfect example. You can control it using the display and dials built into the appliance itself, or manage food preparation using the grill's smartphone app.

This is a stainless steel grill that offers 1,800 watts of cooking power and 260 square inches of cooking space. There's even a BBQ mode that nicely replicates the taste from an outdoor grill. The heating elements are embedded within the plates, not under them. This offers more consistent heat and better control over cooking temperatures.

The cooking plates pop out of the grill and are dishwasher safe. They're also made using a PFOA-free nonstick material. The adjustable plate tilt allows you to control the angle of the base to more efficiently drain fats, but you can also create a flat cooking surface when you prepare eggs, pancakes or toasted sandwiches.

Best indoor smokeless grill for one or two people: George Foreman GR10B Classic



Grilling surface: "Two servings" | Grease drainage: Small drip tray included | Adjustable temperature range: Fixed temperature | Number of settings: 1 | Wattage: 1,500 | Dimensions: 9.38 x 8.5 x 10.25 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds

When cooking a burger or steaks for just one or two people, the easy solution is to use the wildly popular George Foreman GR10B Classic grill. It serves as both an indoor electric grill and panini press -- and at less than $25, you can beat the price.

As you'd expect, the inside surfaces of the grill offer a nonstick coating for easy cleanup. Meanwhile, the slight slope of the grill allows up to 42% of the fat within meat to be removed and fall into the supplied drip tray. Yet, the grill locks in the natural taste of whatever food you're preparing.

While the drip tray is dishwasher safe, the rest of the grill needs to be hand cleaned between uses. On Amazon, the George Foreman Classic has earned a 4.5-star rating (out of five) based on more than 13,300 reviews. This grill was first released in 2008, but continues to be a bestseller.

Best indoor smokeless grill for families: Hamilton Beach electric indoor searing grill



Grilling surface: 118 sq. inches | Grease drainage: Included drip tray | Adjustable temperature range: 200 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit | Number of settings: 6 | Wattage: 1,200 | Dimensions: 12.4 x 16.73 x 6.81 inches| Weight: 8.1 pounds

This smokeless indoor grill from Hamilton Beach checks off all the boxes when it comes to desired features and functionality. You can adjust the cooking temperature between 200 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus you can take full advantage of the grill's 118 square inches of cooking space to prepare food for up to six people at once.

The grill's housing is made primarily from stainless steel. Among its many features is a 450-degree searing mode that allows you to lock in the juices and flavor of steaks and burgers. We also love that this indoor grill's hood has a convenient built-in window, allowing you to watch food cook while keeping the heat inside.

Meanwhile, the nonstick grilling plate keeps food from sticking as you cook. The plate is removable and dishwasher safe. You'll know at a glance if the grill is powered on when the red light is illuminated. When the grill has reached your selected temperature, a green indicator light appears instead.

This Hamilton Beach grill is another of Amazon's bestsellers. It's earned a 4.5-star rating (out of five), based on more than 29,500 reviews. Amazon also reports it sells more than 2,000 of these grills per month, so you know there are a lot of happy customers who have taken their love for grilling indoors.

Best premium indoor smokeless grill: Kenyon G2 portable tabletop grill

Grilling surface: 213 sq. inches | Grease drainage: Integrated drip tray | Adjustable temperature range: Up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit | Number of burners: 2 | Wattage: 1,440 | Dimensions: 20.5 x 16.5 x 9.75 inches | Weight: 37 pounds

Priced around $900, the Kentyon G2 is a premium smokeless indoor grill that offers 35% more cooking surface than the previous model. It's ready to help you prepare family-size meals with minimal effort. Simply plug in the grill, twist the knob and you're ready to grill. With an actual cooking temperature that exceeds 550 degrees without any flare-ups, you're guaranteed perfectly grilled meals every time.

You get knob control functionality and a powerful, 1800-watt heating element that provides complete control. The cast aluminum grate is double coated in the longest lasting, medical grade, non-stick coating available. It's also PFOA free. The lid and grate can be easily cleaned by placing them in the dishwasher.

We love that this grill can heat up to 600 degrees in less than 10 minutes, so can perfectly sear meats. The built-in carry handles are another convenient feature that make the grill easy to transport. In fact, it's designed to be used both indoors and outdoors, since the 304 stainless steel is weather resistant and rust proof. With the Kenyon G2, you can take your grilling to the next level.

Six essential factors for choosing a smokeless indoor grill

Here are the six key things to consider when shopping for one of these popular appliances:

Cooking space : This determines how much food you can put on the cooking surface at the same time. This is particularly important if you'll be preparing meals for a family.

: This determines how much food you can put on the cooking surface at the same time. This is particularly important if you'll be preparing meals for a family. Cooking surface and overall quality : Determine what the cooking service is made from. Does the grill offer a non-stick and easily to clean cooking service that heats up quickly and maintains an even temperature? Also consider the overall quality of materials.

: Determine what the cooking service is made from. Does the grill offer a non-stick and easily to clean cooking service that heats up quickly and maintains an even temperature? Also consider the overall quality of materials. Temperature range : Ideally, you should be able to manually adjust the cooking temperature and have a wide temperature range (somewhere between 200 and 570 degrees Fahrenheit). You also want the grill to maintain a consistent cooking temperature across the grill's entire cooking surface.

: Ideally, you should be able to manually adjust the cooking temperature and have a wide temperature range (somewhere between 200 and 570 degrees Fahrenheit). You also want the grill to maintain a consistent cooking temperature across the grill's entire cooking surface. Grease catching capabilities : While a smokeless grill may not generate smoke, it will create grease, especially when preparing various types of meat. Make sure the smokeless indoor grill you choose is designed to catch and easily dispose of the grease. This will make the grill (and the area around it in the kitchen) easier to clean.

: While a smokeless grill may not generate smoke, it will create grease, especially when preparing various types of meat. Make sure the smokeless indoor grill you choose is designed to catch and easily dispose of the grease. This will make the grill (and the area around it in the kitchen) easier to clean. Ease of cleaning : The best smokeless indoor grills offer a removable and dishwasher-safe cooking surface and drip tray, while the rest of the unit should be water-resistant or waterproof, so it too can be thoroughly cleaned with minimal effort.

: The best smokeless indoor grills offer a removable and dishwasher-safe cooking surface and drip tray, while the rest of the unit should be water-resistant or waterproof, so it too can be thoroughly cleaned with minimal effort. Overall size: The overall size and weight of the smokeless indoor grill will determine how much counter space it takes up. Also, pay attention to the length of the power cord and whether the appliance has handles that make it easier to pick up and carry.

