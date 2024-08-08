The 5 best robot lawn mowers are here to make your Roomba jealous this summer

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest robot lawn mowers, from brands like Segway, Mammotion and Worx, make mowing your lawn as easy as launching a smartphone app. Sure, everyone loves a lush and perfectly manicured lawn. But few people enjoy putting in the effort to keep a lawn fresh. That's where the latest robot lawn mowers come in handy. The best news: These devices are more affordable, yet more feature-packed than ever.

The best robot lawn mowers are also surprisingly simple to operate. They're even smart enough to avoid obstacles in or around your lawn. Preprogram them to work on a set schedule -- or even select the optimal height of the grass. You're probably already familiar with the latest robotic vacuums and mops for inside your home. Well, here's your chance to tap the power of robotics to enhance your outdoor living space, too.

If you have a lawn that's at least one acre and you'd prefer to do the mowing yourself, check out our roundup of the five best riding lawn mowers in 2024.

What are the best robot lawn mowers in 2024?

Our in-house team of consumer technology and outdoor living specialists have curated this roundup of the best robot lawn mowers that transform cutting your grass from manual labor to something you can do while relaxing in your hammock.

Best robot lawn mower overall: Segway Navimow H Series H1500N-VF



Mowing area: Up to 0.37 acres | Cutting height range: 1.2 to 2.4 inches | Maximum slope: 24 degrees | Battery capacity: 7.65Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G | Cutting width: 8.3 inches | Dimensions: 23.7 x 18.4 x 10.4 inches | Weights: 37.5 pounds

The Segway Navimow H Series H1500NVF can mow a lawn that's up to 0.37 acres. It does not require in-ground perimeter wiring. Instead, it relies on RTK (real-time kinematic) positioning using satellites, onboard vision technology and data from its smartphone app to stay within a boundary you set. This robot does a great job avoiding obstacles, too.

The app creates a virtual map of your lawn. You can edit the boundaries and set different schedules and cutting heights for up to 12 zones. You can also remotely control your lawn mower, keep track of its mowing progress in real time -- even locate your robot in case of theft.

The Navimow generates less than 54dB of noise. The cameras built into the mower use AI to detect possible obstacles and avoid them. Based on the terrain, it automatically adjusts the speed and torque needed to achieve the desired results. Since the mower itself is IP66 rated (meaning it is waterproof), it can withstand rain and be easily cleaned with a garden hose.

Tthis robot lawnmower is on sale at Segway for $1,599 when you use code CUT$600H at checkout.

Best value robot lawn mower: Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 1000



Mowing area: Up to .25 acres | Cutting height range: 1 to 2.7 inches | Maximum slope: 38 degrees | Battery capacity: Lithium-ion 4.5Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Cutting width: 15.7 inches | Dimensions: 27.17 x 20.2 x 10.75 inches | Weights: 38.9 pounds

Like many of the newest robotic mowers, this one does not require a perimeter cable. For precision navigation, it relies on GPS, RTK and built-in 3D cameras, along with data provided by its mobile app. This allows for quick initial setup and the ability to create virtual boundaries with multiple zones.

Using the app, you can easily set up different mowing tasks for multiple work areas. This includes setting separate schedules, cutting modes and cutting heights for each zone. It handles slopes as easily as flat terrain thanks to "off-road" tires and suspension. Meanwhile, its internal cameras have a 220-degree field of view, which gives it excellent obstacle-avoidance capabilities. It can detect and avoid items as small as two inches.

One fun feature that sets the Luba 2 AWD 1000 apart from its competition is that it can -- and you're reading this right -- create lawn art. From the mobile app, you can choose different patterns or create custom designs. The mower uses advanced algorithms to adjust the cutting height and angle to recreate the pattern in your lawn.

The mower cuts grass and handles edge cutting with extreme precision, in part because of its internal technologies. On a fully charged battery, it operates for up to two hours before automatically returning to its charging dock. Since it offers an IPX6 waterproof rating, you can easily clean it with a garden hose. Other versions of the Luba 2 can handle larger lawns (up to 2.5 acres). This is not the least expensive robot mower available, but based on its performance, technology and overall quality, the Luba 2 AWD 1000 offers a really good value for the investment.

Best budget robot lawn mower: Segway Navimow i Series i105N



Segway

Mowing area: Up to 0.125 acres | Cutting height range: 2 to 3.6 inches | Maximum slope: 16 degrees | Battery capacity: 2.55Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G | Cutting width: 7.1 inches | Dimensions: 21.5 x 11.2 x 15.2 inches | Weights: 24 pounds

This more affordable robotic mower can easily maintain a lawn up to 0.125 acres. Its built-in cameras can detect and avoid more than 20 types of obstacles. No perimeter wires are needed. Instead, you use an app to create virtual boundaries and multiple zones with the help of AI-assisted automatic mapping. The unit itself is IP66 waterproof rated.

The i105N is part of Segway's Navimow i series, which is a bit less sophisticated than the more expensive H series. In this case, the i105N can maintain about 0.125 acres and has a run time of about one hour on a fully charged battery. Recharge time is about 90 minutes. One feature that you and your neighbors will love is that the mower generates no more than 58dB of sound.

Optional accessories available for this robotic mower include the Garage S charging station, a 4G Access+ cellular connectivity device, an antenna extension kit and a replacement blade assembly.

Best robot lawn mower for one acre: Worx Landroid Vision WR235



Worx

Mowing area: Up to 1 acre | Cutting height range: 1.5 to 3 inches | Maximum slope: 30 degrees | Battery capacity: 5.0Ah | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Dimensions: 25.1 x 19.2 x 9.3 inches | Weights: 33.32 pounds

Thanks to the artificial intelligence built into this robot and its app, you need no boundary wires or special antennas for this model. The robot uses its built-in cameras to map out your lawn and edges. It can function day or night. Another benefit: This robot uses the same rechargeable battery packs as most other Worx outdoor power tools.

The WR235 uses its internal high-definition, 140-degree, wide-angle camera to navigate and avoid obstacles. Unlike many others, this robot uses a three-wheel design, so it can easily maneuver and cover a wide range of terrains. When the terrain changes, so do the robot's settings -- automatically. It's self-leveling, which allows for an evenly cut lawn. And when the main body of the lawn is done, it goes back and fine-tunes the lawn's edging.

If the robot detects rain, the WR235 postpones its work to avoid cutting in wet conditions. The mower itself, however, is IPX5 waterproof rated. It's also rather quiet, as it generates no more than 59dB of sound.

Using an almost identical design and internal technologies, there are five models of the Worx Landroid Vision robot for different sized lawns from 0.2 acres to 1 acre. For example, the WR220 ($2,250) easily mows up to 0.5 acres.

Best robot lawn mower for more than one acre: Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 10000H



Mammotion

Mowing area: Up to 2.5 acres | Cutting height range: 2.2 to 4 inches | Maximum slope: Up to 38% | Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular | Dimensions: 27.17 x 20.2 x 10.75 inches | Weights: 39.8 pounds

Hands down, this is one of the most powerful and advanced robotic lawn mowers you can get. It's designed to cut lawns up to 2.5 acres. The robot is equipped with all-wheel-drive and requires no permitter wires. When you first purchase this mower, simply put it in manual mode and drive it around the perimeter of your lawn once using your smartphone as a remote control. (It's like driving a remote-controlled car.) The mower's app works in conjunction with satellite-based GPS, it's built-in 3D cameras and the included RTK Reference Station to accurately map out your lawn.

After this process is completed once, you can create an automated schedule for the Luba 2 to cut your lawn, activate it anytime with a press of a button on your smartphone, or use a voice command. You can also create up to 60 zones, each with different mowing instructions. The Luba 2 AWD 10000H has a cutting width of 15.7 inches and will run for up to 180 minutes on a full battery charge.

One of the most impressive things about this mower is how quiet it is. It generates a maximum of 60 dB, which is about the same amount of noise as a modern dishwasher or electric toothbrush. Even if your lawn isn't perfectly flat or contains various obstacles, the Luba 2's all-wheel drive can easily handle uneven terrain. Its camera system and front sensors allow it to identify objects in its path and work around them. Yes, this robotic mower is waterproof (IPX6 rated), but it also has a rain detection feature. It returns to its charging station and waits for the rain to stop before completing its mowing task. And, like the Luba 2 AWD 1000, this model can create mowing patterns in your lawn using pre-created or customized designs. We like that the mobile app is particularly easy to use and that the mower itself is extremely well-made and durable.

