Best prescription eyewear for athletes

When you're playing a sport, there's a high risk that traditional glasses or sunglasses can fall off and break. Plus, basic prescription eyewear typically doesn't provide extra-sharp clarity in sunlight, snow or rain. But the right sports glasses offer better protection for your eyes, plus enhanced comfort, greater durability, and in some cases, better clarity compared to traditional eyeglasses.

Let's take a look at some of the best prescription eyewear -- that includes specialized frames and lenses -- for sports and other outdoor activities.

Best prescription glasses for athletes

Whether you're running, cycling, golfing, skiing or adventuring outdoors, the right prescription eyewear is essential. Our in-house team of eyewear experts has curated this roundup of the best eyewear for athletes and active adults.

Best prescription glasses for athletes overall: Ombraz



For anyone who's athletic or active outdoors, the Ombraz eyeglass frames are unique. For starters, they have no arms. They're held snuggly in position using a marine-grade nylon adjustable cord. There are no hinges, screws that can loosen, or sidearms that can break. They won't fall off or slip, and they're designed to relieve pressure points on a wearer's face.

Ombraz boasts that these frames are practically indestructible. They come in a variety of styles, sizes and colors and feature a patented design that's lightweight, comfortable and that can withstand everything from harsh environments to an active lifestyle.

You can buy them from Ombraz as non-prescription sunglasses with premium lenses. Or, through Orbraz's partner, Lens & Frame Co., the Orbraz frames can be custom-fitted with any type of handcrafted polycarbonate or high index 1.67, clear, tinted, or prescription lenses, including light-responsive lenses that darken when exposed to sunlight.

For someone who spends a lot of time outdoors, the Ombraz frames with light-responsive lenses customized with your prescription are the option we recommend, but you can also choose clear, tinted or a sunglass lens option for these frames.

Best budget prescription glasses for athletes: Zenni sport protective goggles



Zenni Optical

If you're on a tight budget, the protective goggles from Zinni can withstand the rigors of whatever sports you love.

These frames are designed to exceed the ASTM F803-19 standard for basketball, soccer, badminton and handball. They come in a variety of styles, sizes and colors. Best of all, they have a starting price of just $46. This includes single vision, clear lenses that are impact resistant, with 100% UV protection and an anti-scratch coating. They also include a special water resistant and anti-reflective coating.

Beyond just offering protective sports goggles, Zenni Optical is known for ultra-low cost traditional eyeglass frames. These range in price from a mere $6.95 to $59.95 with single-focus, basic prescription lenses included. Bi-focals, progressives, filters and coatings all increase prices.

What we like about Zenni Optical is that shopping for glasses online is easy. You'll find filter options that allow you to quickly narrow your search for the perfect frames, based on price, style, prescription, color and frame material. You're guided through lens selection, too. Most of the frames offered have a virtual try-on feature. An additional 10% discount is offered to students, teachers, active military, first responders and medical workers.

Best prescription glasses for golfers: Oakley Portal X



Oakley

Oakley offers specialized eyeglass frames and prescription lenses for a wide range of sports and activities. The Oakley Portal X are a top choice among amateur and pro golfers.

These frames rely on premium materials, Prizm optics and stylish details that provide all-day comfort and exceptional clarity. The frames are constructed from Oakley's patented O Matter material, which is extra durable compared with traditional frames. Meanwhile, the unique design increases grip when they're wet, so the eyeglasses stay securely in place.

And since clarity is the key in sports glasses, these use Prizm lenses that enhance color and contrast. Choose between single vision or progressive lenses. Transition lenses that darken when exposed to sunlight, or sunglass lenses can be added to perfectly match your needs.

Beyond the bestselling Portal X frames, Oakley offers a large selection of sport performance eyeglasses and sport performance sunglasses that can be fitted with custom prescription lenses. All popular vision insurance plans are accepted.

Best prescription glasses for cycling: GlassesUSA cycling glasses



GlassesUSA

Designed specifically for cyclers, these models from GlassesUSA include frames from brands like Adidas, Pentax, Revel and Wiley X. An impressive assortment of specialty prescription lens options are also available. Pricing starts under $63, which includes sports frames with basic single vision prescription lenses. Upgrading the frames, lens material and adding optional lens coatings all increase the price.

GlasesUSA is also the place to shop for traditional prescription glasses, especially if you're looking for designer frames (from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Coach, Versace, Gucci and 54 others) or low-cost generic frames that start at $34 (including single-vision lenses). For bi-focals or progressives, add $94 to $99, plus the cost of any filters or coatings.

At any given times, GlassesUSA offers discounts on frames and lens packages. Use promo code LENSES50 at checkout for 50% off lens upgrades. For 40% off designer frames, use code DESIGNER40 at checkout. Or when ordering specialty designer sports frames (from Wiley X, for example), use promo code SAFETY25 for 25% off your entire order. And if you want to order sports glasses and regular prescription glasses at the same time, use promo code BOGOFREE at checkout to snag a two pairs for the price of one offer.

Best prescription glasses for outdoor adventurers: Wiley X WX Peak



Wiley X

The veteran-founded Wiley X offers more than 120 eyeglass and sunglass frames designed for durability and comfort, along with protection against eye injuries and the elements. The company's exclusive frames are combined with custom-fitted prescription lenses that offer premium optics.

Frame prices vary, but are competitive. The WX Peak frames start at $185 with non-prescription, polarized lenses. Add $190 for single vision prescription lenses, $330 for progressive lenses, or $330 for what Wiley X refers to as road and trail lenses.

Wiley X offers a handful of lens upgrade options, too. Choose between polarized, non-polarized, or photochromic lenses. You can also pick a lens tint or mirror coating, as well as anti-reflective, anti-fog and an anti-scratch coatings, each of which also increases the price of the glasses.

Best prescription glasses for pickleball and tennis: Reks



Reks

In addition to offering 10 eyeglass frame options specifically for tennis and pickleball players, Reks has a complete line of glasses for golfers and skiers. Priced at $95 (with non-prescription lenses) each frame offers both non-prescription and prescription lens upgrades, but all include an anti-reflective coating and 100% UV protection.

Choose between prescription eyeglass, prescription sunglass or Transitions lenses. Upgrade your lens choice with a tint, mirror coating or polarization. Single vision and progressive lens options are available. So, by the time you're done choosing your lens upgrades and options, plan on spending around $250 for a complete pair of prescription sports glasses or sunglasses.

A virtual try-on feature is available, so you can see exactly how your frame and lens selections will look on your face prior to committing. The Reks frames are made from advanced polymers, so they offer the flexibility of rubber, combined with the strength of thermoplastics. You can flex Reks frames in any direction, and they will always return to their original shape.

The company's proprietary frames also weight about 1 ounce, so they're lightweight and super comfortable. All frames are guaranteed for two years against breakage. Meanwhile, all eyewear comes with a 30-day, no questions asked, money back guarantee, along with free shipping and returns.

Best prescription glasses for runners: SportEyes Ruby Project Tralyx+

SportEyes

By offering lightness and ventilation, the Ruby Project Tralyx+ eyeglass frames for runners offer a high level of comfort and performance. They are also designed to stay firmly in place. These premium frames also can accommodate quick-change, interchangeable lenses. They include an adjustable, anti-slip nosepiece and temples, plus safety hinges, and pricing starts at $215 (with non-prescription or single vision prescription lenses).

Frame upgrades cost between $25 and $55. You'll also pay extra for bi-focal or progressive prescription lenses, as well as for a lens material upgrade, an anti-reflective coating and an anti-fog coating. Adding a mirror coating, lens tint and anti-scratch coating is also possible.

SportEyes offers at home try-on for its frames, free shipping and a money back guarantee. Visit the SportEyes Promotions page for current money-saving offers. SportEyes also offers premium glasses and lenses for other sports and activities, like skiing, cycling, golf, fishing, shooting, baseball, basketball or rugby. Be sure to read SportEyes' refund policy before placing your prescription eyewear order.

How to choose prescription eyewear for athletes

Key features to look for in sports glasses include an anti-fog lens coating, UV light blocking, scratch-resistant lenses, anti-reflective lenses, and perhaps lenses that darken when exposed to sunlight. Extra durable, comfortable, non-slip and weather-resistant frames are also a must.

You must have a valid prescription from an eye doctor or optometrist that's less than one year old. Look for a no-questions-asked, 30-day return policy, too. And to help you choose which eyeglass frames look the best on you, seek out a website that offers a virtual try-on feature, since this makes the selection process easier.

All of the companies featured in this roundup either accept vision insurance or allow you to use HSA/FSA payments when placing your order.

