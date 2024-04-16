The best TV deals from Amazon can turn your living room into a home theater

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Ready to upgrade your TV? There's no better time than now. You can find tons of great, affordable options at Amazon, all available without coupons or promo codes. Prices have been slashed on TVs perfect for catching your favorite sporting events or to play your favorite new video games on and everything in between. From discounts on favorites like Samsung's Frame TV to older models of new hotness like the LG C4, there's a model for every budget and use case.

Choose from top brands like Amazon, Sony, TCL, Vizio, and more to save hundreds on the best TVs for your living room. You'll find models as low as $148 to as much as $1,697 and everything in between, so you can choose which model and feature set is right for you. To keep you from having to sift through pages and pages of deals, we've done the hard work by rounding up some of our favorite deals below.

Make sure you don't forget about accessories as well, like a soundbar or a speaker system to complete your home theater upgrade. You'll be watching in style in no time at all.

The best TV deals at Amazon

Vizio 40" D-Series Full HD 1080p TV: $148 (36% off)

Amazon

Sometimes you don't need the biggest TV on the market. That's why this TV will do you just fine -- no matter where you put it in your home.

This 40-inch Vizio D-Series smart TV delivers HD viewing in a compact, wallet-friendly package. The 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate make it a solid fit for smaller spaces that don't require 4K, too, like the kids' bedroom, a guest room, or other less-trafficked space.

Features like full-array backlighting provide uniformity when you try out different genres and types of content, while AMD Freesync, auto game mode, and low input lag give gamers responsive, smooth visuals.

This no-frills display is a fantastic option for less than $200. You can get it for $148 right now, so make sure to snag one while you still can.

2023 Insignia 50" class F30: $230 (23% off)

Amazon

This 50-inch TV is a fantastic deal, and you won't want to skip out on it, especially if you need a budget-priced screen for the bedroom or another room in your home.

The 2023 Insignia 50-inch Class F30 TV serves up big 4K resolution in a smaller package that won't break the bank. Crisp Ultra HD picture quality and the Fire TV OS make it easy to access to all your streaming favorites. Beyond that, the Alexa voice remote and DTS Studio Sound are just some of the offerings on this model.

If you want solid 4K visuals and streaming versatility without the premium price tag, this space-saving Insignia hits the mark. For 4K on a budget, this 50-inch TV packs a picturesque punch with a few other bells and whistles, too.

Snag this perfectly-sized TV right now for 23% off, which makes it just $230, down from its normal price of $300.

TCL 75" Q6 QLED 4K smart TV (2023): $600 (33% off)

Amazon

Looking for a larger QLED TV that performs like a workhorse to bring you a crisp, gorgeous picture? You've found it with this great deal that sees $300 knocked off the TV's original price.

Sure, watching TV on this model is great. But you can enhance your gaming and streaming time with its crisp visual and audio, too. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR Pro+, and HDR10 for a super ultra-realistic picture. Meanwhile, AMD FreeSync and a 120Hz refresh rate provide buttery-smooth gameplay, so you can enjoy your favorite titles without annoying blur or screen tearing.

Need more? Google TV OS makes it simple to watch your favorite content with a selection of streaming apps. And immersive DTS Virtual X and Dolby Atmos sound transport you right into the action so you can feel like you're right there taking it all in.

You can snag this display right now for $600, which is 33% off its normal price of $900.

43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni series QLED TV: $400 (11% off)

Amazon

As Amazon's most advanced 4K television, the Fire TV Omni series serves up a great-looking, premium viewing experience. Its QLED display is good for some seriously stunning clarity while its dynamic brightness optimizes the picture, no matter what you're watching, scene-by-scene.

It even has far-field microphones, which means you can control the TV completely hands-free using Alexa voice commands. No more fiddling with the remote or app if you want to use your voice instead.

With its QLED visuals, adaptive brightness, and Alexa integration, the Omni series brings next-level performance and convenience to your living room, and if you already have the Alexa ecosystem in your home, this TV will fit there nicely.

Right now, you can get the 43-inch model for just $400, which is 11% off its normal price.

Sony 2023 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $648 (6% off)

Amazon

Sony makes a great TV, and it shows with this particular model. Here, its image processing shines in a way that anyone can appreciate. The 4K Processor X1 works wonders at upscaling content to near-native Ultra HD clarity. Vibrant, accurate colors spring to life on the screen.

Gamers can expect a visual boost when pairing this TV with a PS5, too. Options like auto HDR tone mapping and auto-switching genre picture mode automatically enhance in-game graphics. You don't have to do any fine-tuning either, as the TV can handle all that on its own.

With its best-in-class upscaling and tailored gaming features, you can expect a crisp display, true-to-life color, and excellent performance. It might be on the pricier side, but you can grab this model right now for just $648 at Amazon, which is 6% off its normal price.

TCL 55" Class S4 4K LED smart TV (2023): $280 (14% off)

Amazon

This 55-inch smart TV brings you an immersive viewing experience with Dolby-enhanced visuals and audio that's perfect for just about any situation. It also delivers vivid HDR picture support with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. You can also count on its usage of Dolby Atmos for believable surround sound.

Right out of the box, it's compatible with Apple AirPlay and Amazon Alexa for streaming and voice control. Its automatic game mode can optimize settings for smooth gameplay on its own as well, so all you have to do is settle in and start gaming.

With its AI-powered gaming mode, Dolby-powered picture and sound, and wireless audio pairing, this 55-inch TV transforms your living space into a home theater.

Snatch up this TV for just $280, which is 14% off its normal list price.

LG C3 65" OLED EVO 4K smart TV (2023): $1,597 (20% off)

Amazon

The new LG C4 model is available with plenty of upgrades, but if you need to save some money, you can't go wrong with the version from the year prior. The 65-inch C3 OLED TV delivers excellent color, contrast, and brightness that can level up your entire living room.

Powered by LG's Gen6 AI Processor, the C3 leverages advanced tone mapping, upscaling, and object-based picture adjustments to optimize every scene. That means you get better-looking movies, TV shows, games, and more.

In addition to support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Filmmaker Mode lets you experience movies with improved depth and smaller details.

This TV's self-lit pixels offer perfect black shades, vibrant hues, and great clarity. No matter what you choose to watch, the LG C3 can make it look much better.

Right now, you can get this older model on sale for $1,597, which is 20% off its normal price.

Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K smart TV: $1,498 (25% off)

Amazon

The fan-favorite Samsung Frame TV has a new model for 2024, and that means you can save big on 2023's version right now. It's more than just a TV. It's a design-forward display that doubles as décor for your living space.

With Quantum Dot technology producing more than 1 billion rich colors and near zero light reflection, the Frame TV looks gorgeous whether streaming shows or artwork. The matte, anti-glare finish staves off unwanted glare and reflections, too.

But the real magic is in Art Mode. Mount this slim, lightweight TV and it transforms into a digital canvas that you can show off art or photos on. You can use images sourced from galleries worldwide or upload your own. This unique TV blends seamlessly into your wall, looking like a framed masterpiece.

At this discounted price, this dual-function display is a great investment for those looking for a TV that transcends functionality. And you can get it right now for just $1,498, which is 25% off its normal list price.