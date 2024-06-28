Amazon has a pre-Prime Day coupon sale on Govee smart lighting

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Smart lights can be a fun and easy way to take a drab living room and transform it into an exciting, fresh experience. Ambient indoor lighting, just like outdoor lights, can add so much to a room, especially when it's implemented in a tasteful way. Case in point: Govee smart lighting.

Right now, ahead of Prime Day, you can head to Amazon for discounts on several Govee products by way of on-page coupons you can clip to save some cold hard cash on. From light bars to decorate your home with fun and fresh lights to TV backlights that change with what's happening on-screen, these deals bring some great and innovative ways to change up your space.

Check out our picks for some of the best deals you can save on below before Prime Day -- and all the various deals it's set to bring with it -- roll around.

Govee Envisual TV LED backlight

Amazon

Want to level up your home theater without buying a new TV or moving things around? Adding an LED backlight to your display will do the trick. This Govee TV backlight uses cameras to color-match whatever you're watching on TV to display a variety of lights that complement the action on screen.

Choose from multiple lengths, starting at 11.8 feet, install the lights at the back of your TV (or string multiple sets together) and watch as the lights complement what you're viewing. Control it all via the Govee Home App, work with preset options to enjoy fun light shows, or just see what the lights get up to when you watch your favorite movie.

You can clip the on-page coupon to save $20 off your purchase right now. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.

Govee Smart LED strip lights

Amazon

Don't want to install lighting for your TV, or want to get more creative with where you place your lights? Get a strip of them instead. This smart LED light strip can go wherever you'd like to put it, and it comes in a variety of lengths, starting at 16.4 feet.

Control your LED strip lights with the accompanying app or with your voice to customize their behavior. They can sync with your favorite songs thanks to their built-in microphone, and they'll "dance" along to the beat without you having to program them to do so.

With more than 150 LED lights, there are plenty in each strip to illuminate a small or large room, so these lights are perfect to put up just about anywhere you want to liven up a bit.

Right now, you can clip the on-page coupon to get $6 off your strip lights. You'll see the discount applied automatically when you check out.

Govee RGBIC light bars

Amazon

Smart lights come in more forms than simple strip or TV lights. Light bars are a great option when you'd like to add some illumination in multiple places. These bars can be placed wherever you deem necessary -- by your TV, or in other locations that you can mount them.

The bars can be rotated up to 90 degrees, and offer eight music modes, including party options and more ambient picks that can calm you instead of hyping you up for a get-together. You can control each bar with your voice or with the companion app as well, so when you're sitting comfortably and don't want to get up to change things, you have control at your lips (or your fingertips).

You can clip the on-page coupon to save $20 right now. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.