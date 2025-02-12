"A stark change in the ecosystem"

In recent years, however, the warming arctic is melting their habitat on the ice, changing the bears’ behavior: scientists from Polar Bears International say the ice is forming two weeks later than it was in the 1980s, and receding two weeks earlier in the spring.

This monthlong change in their environment is forcing bears to keep to shore longer, closer to humans and farther from the seal lairs in the north.

It’s a change — sparked by the altering climate — that their parents and grandparents didn’t have to face. Yes, the bears have been constantly evolving, ever since they diverged from the grizzly roughly 500,000 years ago, but the pace of change is what is alarming scientists.

Chief climate scientist for Polar Bears International Flavio Lehner says because of the decline in sea ice, the polar bear population in the western Hudson Bay is as low as 618, approximately half of what it used to be in the 1980s.

“That’s quite profound,” he says. “It’s hard to find other places, other than maybe that have been deforested in the Amazon, where you see such a stark change in the ecosystem caused by climate change.”

Lehner doesn’t anticipate that the situation will improve, and beyond the population decline, he’s seeing a behavioral shift as well. It used to be much more typical to find mothers with triplets, which, in his personal experience, is now rare.

Scientists at Polar Bears International say that these bears can only sustain themselves comfortably on land for 180 days. In other parts of the world, bears have been seen hunting birds and reindeer, but scientists say this high-protein diet can damage their kidneys, and doesn’t stop them from losing 2-4 pounds a day when they’re off the ice.

“The current pace of change is operating too fast,” explained John Whiteman, chief research scientist with PBI. “Polar bears won’t be able to evolve or acclimate in time to be able to deal with our current rate of sea ice loss.”

Whiteman expects that the polar bears will stick around for the next 10 years or so in Churchill, but the timeline starts to get fuzzy 20 to 30 years into the future.

“We ultimately know if we lose sea ice, we lose polar bears,” said Whiteman.