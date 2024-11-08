Watch CBS News

South Florida Weather for Friday 11/8/2024 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman says Friday will be partly cloudy with just a chance for isolated showers. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Saturday will be mainly dry but the chance of rain is higher on Sunday.
