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Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava speaks on Amendment 3, MDSO decision to pull security detail

The midterm elections are just over a week away, and millions of people across the U.S., including here in South Florida, have already cast their vote. CBS News Miami's Austin Carter was joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who spoke about the possible impacts of Amendment 3 if it passes, as well as the decision by Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz to pull security detail for the mayor and county commissioners.
1h ago (07:55)
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