Byron Donalds discusses campaign, data centers with Jim DeFede In a wide-ranging interview on CBS News Miami's Jim Defede on Facing South Florida, Byron Donalds, the Republican candidate for governor, discussed education policy, his decision to highlight Governor Ron DeSantis in his television commercials, and the future of data centers. "It's been a good campaign, a long campaign, but we've been all over Florida, and talking to the people is what really lets you see all the work that you've been putting in, and it's really paying off," he said. "So, things are going very well, very happy that election day is around the corner. But at this point, we just want people to get out and vote and make sure that their voices are heard." CBS Miami taped the interview with Donalds on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Miami Herald published a lengthy investigation under the headline "How Byron and Erika Donalds' wealth hinges on millions in state education dollars." It showed how Erika Donalds' companies are making millions by managing charter schools funded with tax dollars. During the interview with CBS Miami, Donalds made statements that, according to the Herald story, were inaccurate. More