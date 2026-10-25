Florida AG Uthmeier aims to end all abortions in the state In a video podcast with an anti-abortion activist released earlier this month, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier boasted that he would "use every tool in his office" to eliminate abortion clinics in Florida. "I'm excited to go fight for truth, fight for life, and take the enemy down using any tool we have above and beyond just our heartbeat bill," Uthmeier said, referring to the state's current six-week abortion ban. He also discussed his efforts to steer an obscure family court proceeding through the judicial system to push for "fetal personhood." More