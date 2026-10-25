Free speech advocate responds after effort to stop TV stations from running Hope Florida ad blocked Attorney General James Uthmeier, the Republican Party of Florida and at least two state attorneys, threatened legal action – and possible criminal prosecution – if TV stations ran ads about the contents of the Hope Florida grand jury report. The grand jury report concluded the DeSantis Administration "misappropriated" $10 million from a Medicaid settlement as part of a sophisticated scheme to fund political activities. The sealed report was revealed by CBS News Miami. More