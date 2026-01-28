First clue drops for nationwide Survivor scavenger hunt The first idol clue in the nationwide Survivor scavenger hunt has been released. The riddle points to a city named for a river with an indoor, jungle‑themed attraction where participants will search for the idol during an hour‑long adventure. The hunt officially begins Friday, and whoever finds the idol will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the live Survivor 50 finale in Los Angeles. Viewers can find more details on CBSMiami.com..