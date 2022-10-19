Watch CBS News
Zoo Miami loggerhead sea turtle "Baymax" dies

MIAMI - The loggerhead sea turtle named "Baymax," which first arrived at the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital on May 22nd, was put to sleep last Friday, according to Zoo Miami and the Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

The decision was made after multiple efforts to resolve an infection Baymax had and her condition continued to deteriorate to the point where any chance of recovery had little to no hope.

When Baymax was first taken to the Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital, she had a severed front flipper on her left that was clearly the victim of a shark attack. 

Ron Magill

She also had some previous boat strike-related injuries on her shell. 

Although the injuries to her shell did not appear to be life-threatening, those to her left front flipper were, and they required multiple surgeries to treat the wounds and amputate the flipper.

