Yuka app helps users scan food and products for health risks

What if your phone could tell you which foods to skip and which ones to trust — with just a scan? That's the idea behind Yuka, a mobile app gaining popularity in the U.S. for its ability to rate food and personal care products based on their health impact.

With more than 20 million American users, the app is catching on with health-conscious families like Michelle Vasco.

"That's very important to me — making sure that everything I eat is pretty much on the healthier side," Vasco said.

How the app scores products

Yuka allows users to scan barcodes on everyday items. Each food product receives a score based on three categories: 60% from nutritional value, 30% from the presence of additives, and 10% from how organic the product is. A color-coded scale, from green to red, gives users instant feedback.

"I think I'm pretty much addicted to it by scanning everything, but I love it," Vasco said.

The app also suggests healthier alternatives when a scanned item scores poorly.

App aims to simplify health data

Julie Chapon, who co-founded Yuka in France in 2017, said the app is designed to make health data more accessible.

"When people tried to pay attention to what they were buying, it was very complicated to understand the food composition," Chapon said in an interview with CBS News Miami.

Yuka's analysis is based on current scientific research and public health guidelines, she said.

"We detail all the risks associated with each additive or ingredient, as well as the scientific sources we base our analysis on," Chapon added.

U.S. growth driven by word of mouth

After strong adoption in Europe, U.S. growth took off in 2022. Chapon said Yuka adds 25,000 new users in the U.S. each day — all through word of mouth and media coverage.

"This is totally organic. We don't do advertising," she said.

Experts urge caution for some users

Some health professionals are urging users to treat the app as a general guide, not a medical tool.

"It's really hard to cast that wide of a net and say, 'Oh, you're gonna be great, just do this,'" said registered dietitian Monica Auslander Moreno. "Health care has to be individualized."

Moreno said she's especially concerned about people with food allergies, specialized diets, or eating disorders who may take Yuka's scoring too literally.

App not a substitute for doctors

When asked about those concerns, Chapon said Yuka's terms of use specify the app is not intended for people with eating disorders and does not replace advice from a medical professional.

For users like Vasco, the app has simply become part of daily life.

"I feel like I am taking a little bit more better steps into my health, you know, in the long run," she said.

Company denies industry influence

There has been online speculation about possible partnerships between Yuka and food manufacturers, raising concerns about biased ratings. Chapon denied those claims and said Yuka is completely independent — both from politics and industry — and makes money solely through its optional paid subscription service.