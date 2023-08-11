Watch CBS News
Woman who had 16-pound tumor removed from face gets married

By Lauren Pastrana

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - CBS News Miami has been following Marlie Casseus's story for almost two decades now.

The young woman from Haiti came to Miami in 2005 to have a 16-pound tumor removed from her face.

In 2009, we caught up with her again, as she prepared for another surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Then in 2016, she returned to JMH to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her on her journey.

At that time, she told us, "I don't have a boyfriend. I wish I had one, but I don't have one."

Now in 2023, Marlie has a husband.

On Thursday, she married her longtime friend Billy Wyatt in a small ceremony surrounded by family in Miramar.

"Long time. 15,16 years," Wyatt says of his friendship with his now-wife. "Still kind of surreal building up to this moment... Marlie's been #1 in my heart, my inspiration in what she's battling. Her strength has 100% helped me in a lot of ways on my own personal journey."

While the celebration was filled with love and joy, the family remains concerned about Marlie's declining health.

She developed Polyostotic Fibrous Dysplasia as a child, which caused the giant tumor that left her unable to speak and barely able to breathe.

After multiple surgeries over the years, she's still fighting at 31 years old.

"Her story shows me what God can do. Her story shows me that God's love is very, very true and love is always with us," said Dr. Stellecie Casseus, Marlie's sister.

Stellecie says she became a doctor so she could help others after seeing what her sister has gone through. She says the family is thrilled about Marlie and Billy's marriage.

And as for the groom, he's grateful for every moment he gets to spend with his new wife.

"Love conquers all. I think she's an example of that," Wyatt said. "This is like true love. And this is someone that has that heart that I'm so blessed to be around and now to be part of eternally."

