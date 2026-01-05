Woman tried to start fire inside gas tank of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck, police say

A woman experiencing homelessness has been arrested after Miami Beach police said she tried to light a fire inside the gas tank of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicle.

Miami Beach police said that 48-year-old Leyla Lavirineko was caught on video trying to light the fire on Saturday.

According to the arrest report, a witness captured a 13-second video showing that Lavitineko had removed the fuel cap, stuffed the fuel entryway with debris and tried to use a lighter to set it on fire.

She was unsuccessful in lighting a fire or causing damage, possibly due to the witness confronting her, the arrest report says.

After the witness gave the video to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel, they spotted Lavirineko at a bus stop about four blocks north of where the incident took place on 73rd Street in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police said that when they arrested Lavirineko, she was in possession of a glass stem in her pocket with residue, which police said is used to smoke cocaine.

Lavirineko was charged with first degree attempted arson and possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to use.