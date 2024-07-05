Woman struck by stray bullet while watching Fourth of July fireworks in Homestead

MIAMI - A night of Fourth of July fireworks in Homestead took a disastrous turn for a woman when she was hit by a stray bullet.

According to Homestead police, the 39-year-old woman was watching fireworks in the area of NW 9th Avenue and NW 4th Street when they were struck in the shoulder.

She was initially taken to Homestead Hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, she was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine who was responsible for the shooting.

In the past, Homestead police, other law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and politicians have warned the public about not shooting guns in the air during celebrations. Not only is it illegal, but bullets fired into the air return to the ground at speeds greater than 200 feet per second, with enough force to penetrate the human skull and cause serious injury or death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police at (305) 247-1535.