Woman gives birth in rescue truck after going into labor on side of road in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman gave birth to a daughter in a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue after she went into labor on the side of a road Tuesday morning.

At about 8:20 a.m., 911 received a call that a woman in her 20s was going into labor, spokesman Frank Guzman said.

Her sister was trying to drive her to Broward Health Medical Center but childbirth was imminent.

She pulled off Davie Blvd and called 911. They were on the side of the road at Southwest 12th Court and 17th Avenue awaiting help.

Deputy Chief Garrett Pingol, who was on his way to work, heard the call go out and responded along with Fort Lauderdale police.

He began assessing the mother and determined that the baby was going to be born immediately.

Rescue 247 and Engine 47 maneuvered heavy morning traffic to get to the scene.

They took the mom to Broward Health Medical Center but the girl was born in the back of the rescue truck.

Fire rescue personnel visited the mom and Jenesis in the hospital.

"Welcome to the world, Jenesis! Can't wait to have you over for a visit (and maybe a future career???)," the agency posted on Facebook.