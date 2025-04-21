Watch CBS News
Woman with large knives fatally shot by deputies outside Deerfield Beach Walgreens, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A woman armed with large knives was shot and killed by deputies outside a Walgreens in Deerfield Beach on Monday evening, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. near the intersection of South Federal Highway and Southeast 10th Street.

Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person carrying multiple large knives, BSO said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the armed woman.

"At some point, shots were fired," the sheriff's office said. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Video from CBS News Miami showed a significant law enforcement presence outside the store and what appeared to be a body covered with a yellow tarp.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation into the shooting, as is standard procedure in police-involved shootings.

BSO's Internal Affairs Unit will also conduct a separate internal review.

