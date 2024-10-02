Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman faces charges, accused of placing GPS tracker on victim's vehicle

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A woman has been arrested after police said she placed a GPS tracker on a victim's vehicle more than one time in Miami. 

According to authorities, the incidents occurred on September 14 and September 18, 2024, both times involving suspicious activity around the victim's white 2022 Chevrolet.

Police said that on September 14, Lourdes Garcia Mesquida, 53, was seen behaving suspiciously near the vehicle. The victim only became aware of the situation the following day and discovered a Spytec GPS tracker attached to the underside of her car. 

A few days later, on September 18, Garcia Mesquida returned to the scene and was again seen walking around the vehicle.

This time, a bystander confronted her after observing her place an unknown object beneath the car.

Garcia Mesquida allegedly claimed that she was confused and had been sent by a friend who had been cheated on, trying to locate the vehicle in question. 

Police said that after the confrontation, Garcia Mesquida reached under the car and removed what appeared to be another tracking device. The witness caught the entire interaction on video.

The victim later showed the videos to her boyfriend, who is married. He identified Garcia Mesquida as a friend of his wife and provided authorities with her information.

On October 1, 2024, police took Garcia Mesquida into custody at her residence. She invoked her constitutional rights and refused to provide a statement. 

Garcia Mesquida was charged accordingly and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.