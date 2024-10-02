Woman faces charges, accused of placing GPS tracker on victim's vehicle

MIAMI - A woman has been arrested after police said she placed a GPS tracker on a victim's vehicle more than one time in Miami.

According to authorities, the incidents occurred on September 14 and September 18, 2024, both times involving suspicious activity around the victim's white 2022 Chevrolet.

Police said that on September 14, Lourdes Garcia Mesquida, 53, was seen behaving suspiciously near the vehicle. The victim only became aware of the situation the following day and discovered a Spytec GPS tracker attached to the underside of her car.

A few days later, on September 18, Garcia Mesquida returned to the scene and was again seen walking around the vehicle.

This time, a bystander confronted her after observing her place an unknown object beneath the car.

Garcia Mesquida allegedly claimed that she was confused and had been sent by a friend who had been cheated on, trying to locate the vehicle in question.

Police said that after the confrontation, Garcia Mesquida reached under the car and removed what appeared to be another tracking device. The witness caught the entire interaction on video.

The victim later showed the videos to her boyfriend, who is married. He identified Garcia Mesquida as a friend of his wife and provided authorities with her information.

On October 1, 2024, police took Garcia Mesquida into custody at her residence. She invoked her constitutional rights and refused to provide a statement.

Garcia Mesquida was charged accordingly and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK).