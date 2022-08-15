Woman dies after crash involving Coconut Creek police officer
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer.
It happened Sunday morning near the intersection of W Sample Road and Lyons Road.
The Broward Sheriff's Office said Divinity Cureton was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry when she sideswiped the officer's cruiser.
On impact, she lost control and struck a palm tree within the center median before ricocheting off the tree and coming to a final rest in the westbound lanes of W Sample Road.
Both Cureton and the officer were taken to the hospital, she did not survive. The officer was treated and released.
