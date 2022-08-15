Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman died in crash while driving herself to the hospital after being shot in Pompano Beach

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into a tree ouside hospital
Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into a tree ouside hospital 00:23

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach.

While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach.

The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.