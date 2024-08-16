Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dead, man hospitalized after Miami-Dade mobile home goes up in flames

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Person dead, another hospitalized after Miami-Dade mobile home fire
Person dead, another hospitalized after Miami-Dade mobile home fire 01:12

MIAMI — A woman is dead and a man was critically injured after a mobile home went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night.

The fire broke out near NW 27th Avenue and 76th Street in Gladeview. Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that one woman died at the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told CBS News Miami that he and his friends saw the mobile home burning up and tried to open it, but couldn't.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.