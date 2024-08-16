Woman dead, man hospitalized after Miami-Dade mobile home goes up in flames

Person dead, another hospitalized after Miami-Dade mobile home fire

MIAMI — A woman is dead and a man was critically injured after a mobile home went up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night.

The fire broke out near NW 27th Avenue and 76th Street in Gladeview. Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that one woman died at the scene and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness told CBS News Miami that he and his friends saw the mobile home burning up and tried to open it, but couldn't.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.