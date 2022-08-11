Woman accused of stealing $50,000 in jewelry, cash from Fort Lauderdale man arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman accused of stealing more than $50,000 from a Fort Lauderdale man's apartment has been arrested.

North Carolina resident Cloe Reynicke, 23, was taken into custody in Nevada by the Henderson Police Department for driving with a suspended license. At the time of the arrest, police ran a check and saw she was wanted on a warrant out of Fort Lauderdale.

The theft occurred on June 10th at an apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the man and the woman, who police believed to be Reynicke, walking into the building around 1:30 a.m. About two hours later, it shows her leaving the building by herself.

According to police, Reynicke stole designer watches, the man's iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside his home.

"The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00," according to police.

Reynicke is facing a grand theft charge.