Witness says speed seems to be issue at Pembroke Pines intersection where crash killed 1, injured 3

FORT LAUDERDALE — Witnesses are telling CBS News Miami that speeding seems to be an issue in a Pembroke Pines intersection after a new video shows the intensity of Friday night's two-car crash that killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

Three residential communities sit at the intersection of Dykes Road and 160th Avenue, where the crash happened.

Pembroke Pines Police said the two-car crash sent three people to the hospital and killed one person on the scene. Investigators said the preliminary information indicates that speed was a factor, though there was no indication of drag racing.

Cristian Ortiz, who lives nearby, told CBS News Miami one of the cars was split in half and that's when he noticed an elderly man lying on the ground by himself.

"I was holding his head because he was bleeding," he said. "I just told him 'Everything is going to be fine. He's coming. The rescue's coming to help you. Don't worry, just stay with us.' I just make a prayer with him."

Ortiz seemed to have agreed with the preliminary investigation, telling CBS News Miami that speeding does appear to be an issue in the area as this was the second crash he witnessed in the last month.