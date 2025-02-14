1 dead, 3 injured in Pembroke Pines crash

Fatal crash under investigation in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash Friday night in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The crash happened near Dykes Road and 160th Avenue, prompting a road closure as police investigated the scene.

Officials said speed appeared to be a factor, though there was no indication of drag racing.

The three injured victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Police have not released the identities of those involved as the investigation continues.