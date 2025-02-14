Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured in Pembroke Pines crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fatal crash under investigation in Pembroke Pines
Fatal crash under investigation in Pembroke Pines 00:23

MIAMI - One person was killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash Friday night in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

The crash happened near Dykes Road and 160th Avenue, prompting a road closure as police investigated the scene. 

Officials said speed appeared to be a factor, though there was no indication of drag racing.

The three injured victims were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Police have not released the identities of those involved as the investigation continues.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.