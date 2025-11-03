Windy weather creating hazardous beach conditions for South Florida. See NEXT Weather forecast.

A mild start this Monday morning with mostly low 70's across South Florida. Highs will climb to the mid 80's under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will build out of the northeast today and winds could gust up to 20 miles per hour.

A few showers will be possible but the chance of rain is not high.

The gusty breeze will lead to hazardous marine and beach conditions. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters Monday 1 p.m. through Tuesday evening due to seas 5 to 8 feet and winds of 20 to 25 knots.

A small craft caution issued for the Keys waters but a small craft advisory may be required for tonight. Elevated wave heights and strong rip currents will lead to hazardous surf and swimming conditions.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through 7p.m. on Wednesday.

Tuesday morning will be slightly cooler due to a cold front moving through Monday.

Tomorrow morning lows will fall to the low 70s and upper 60s. Highs will not be as warm and close to 80 degrees and we'll enjoy mainly dry weather.

A coastal flood statement goes into effect Tuesday morning. The combination of the next King Tide cycle and breezy onshore winds may result in periods of minor coastal flooding along the east coast of South Florida Wednesday through Friday.

The chance of rain remains low on Wednesday and highs will rise to the low 80's. The gusty breeze stays with us through midweek.

Late week moisture will move in and allow for rain chances to rise along with our temperatures. Spotty showers will be possible Thursday and Friday with the potential for scattered showers this weekend.

Highs will warm to the upper 80's on Saturday and Sunday.