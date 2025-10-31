Organizers and Wilton Manors police step up security for massive Wicked Manors Halloween street party

The temporary fences are up along Wilton Drive and the booze is stocked — very well stocked. Up to 40,000 people are expected to pack the street for Wicked Manors, one of the largest Halloween street parties in the country, and police are ready.

"They're doing a good job and I think they're anticipating any possible events that could occur," said Steve Lanman, who came from Richmond with friends for the celebration. While he has some safety concerns, he said he's not worried, and neither are his friends.

"I've always felt safe here in Wilton Manors. They take a lot of precautions, I think," Steve Sanches said.

Metal detectors added for the first time at Wicked Manors

Wilton Manors Police have increased security this year.

"This is an entry point for the festival, there's one of six, you'll have to pass through metal detectors," said Wilton Manors Police Detective Haley Plante.

It's the first time Wicked Manors has used metal detectors. Organizers said they proved effective at Stonewall Pride in June, when Michael Monheit was accused of entering the event with a 9mm Glock and two magazines. Guns are not allowed — period.

"The open carry law has changed a bit, but that does not change the fact that this particular event is private and still prohibits the use of firearms and carrying weapons," Plante said.

$100,000 in security and a strict "No Weapons" rule

Police from several nearby cities will assist Wilton Manors officers, including undercover officers circulating in the crowd.

"We provide the safest possible space for our community to come together and celebrate and have a great time," said Robert Boo, who runs the Pride Center at Equality Park, which is sponsoring the street party.

Organizers spent $100,000 on security this year, and Boo said the "no weapons" policy includes toy weapons.

"So don't have a gun as part of your costume, even if it's plastic, because you will not be allowed in," Boo said. When asked about a toy sword, he added, "No! No type of weapon will be allowed in."

To see the full list of rules and events for Wicked Manors, visit wickedmanors.org/code-of-conduct.