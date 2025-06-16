Man arrested at Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade for carrying concealed firearm, police say

A man is facing serious charges after being accused of attempting to enter Saturday's Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival with a loaded firearm, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Monheit attempted to enter through the east security checkpoint at around 8 p.m., where enhanced security measures, including metal detectors, were in place to ensure safety at the event.



Security measures enforced

The Wilton Manors Police Department reported that Monheit triggered a metal detector alarm while passing through the checkpoint.

Despite multiple orders from security personnel and law enforcement to stop, Monheit ignored the commands, police said.

Officers detained him and discovered a loaded firearm with additional loaded magazines in his possession, which were seized as evidence.



Swift response restores safety

Police credited the quick actions of security personnel and law enforcement for detaining Monheit and restoring order to the event.

The investigation into Monheit's motive and intentions remains ongoing, with no further details released at this time, according to authorities.

Monheit faces charges of trespassing and carrying a concealed firearm, police said.