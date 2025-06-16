Watch CBS News
Man arrested at Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade for carrying concealed firearm, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A man is facing serious charges after being accused of attempting to enter Saturday's Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival with a loaded firearm, according to the Wilton Manors Police Department.

Police said 31-year-old Michael Monheit attempted to enter through the east security checkpoint at around 8 p.m., where enhanced security measures, including metal detectors, were in place to ensure safety at the event.

Security measures enforced

The Wilton Manors Police Department reported that Monheit triggered a metal detector alarm while passing through the checkpoint.

Despite multiple orders from security personnel and law enforcement to stop, Monheit ignored the commands, police said.

Officers detained him and discovered a loaded firearm with additional loaded magazines in his possession, which were seized as evidence.

Swift response restores safety

Police credited the quick actions of security personnel and law enforcement for detaining Monheit and restoring order to the event.

The investigation into Monheit's motive and intentions remains ongoing, with no further details released at this time, according to authorities.

Monheit faces charges of trespassing and carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

