White House unveils new national strategy against antisemitism

WASHINGTON - A new national strategy has been unveiled to counter antisemitism in America.

President Joe Biden said it's a first-of-its-kind initiative.

"It's on all of us. It's on all of us to stop it. We must say clearly and forcefully that anti-Semitism and all forms of hate and violence have no place in America," Biden said.

The plan calls for improving safety and security for Jewish communities.

It also calls on tech companies to establish a zero tolerance policy for hate speech.